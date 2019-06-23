Angola head coach Vasiljevic confident his side can keep causing upsets

Angola head coach Srdjan Vasiljevic believes his side are ready to cause another surprise in the Africa Cup of Nations after raising eyebrows by qualifying for the tournament in the first place.

Vasiljevic’s side are preparing to open their campaign – the first time they have reached the tournament proper since 2013 – against Tunisia in what are expected to be sweltering conditions in Suez.

“We surprised everyone by qualifying after seven years of failure,” Vasiljevic said in quotes on the Confederation of African Football’s official Twitter account.

“Our next surprise is what our players will deliver on the pitch. We’ll do everything we can to win and qualify for the next round.”

Tunisia head coach Alain Giresse, for one, is not underestimating their opponents as he plots a win in their opening match.

He said: “You have to start well and the most important thing is the three points. We are ready.”