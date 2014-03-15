'Angry' Hughton dismisses Canaries exit claims

Reports emerged before the 4-2 defeat to Southampton on Saturday that the former Newcastle United boss is resigned to losing his job at the end of the current campaign, which could yet end in relegation.



Norwich's performance for 85 minutes at St Mary's Stadium will not have helped Hughton's cause, with the visitors facing a three-goal deficit heading into the closing stages.



Quick-fire goals from Johan Elmander and Robert Snodgrass in the final five minutes gave Norwich a chance, but their hopes were dashed as Sam Gallagher grabbed his first Premier League goal in stoppage time.

It was a fifth consecutive away league defeat for Hughton's side, but he rubbished claims that he will walk away from the job before the end of his contract.

"I'm not quite sure where that has come from," he told BBC Radio Norfolk. "I ask the question; where has it come from? It certainly hasn't come from me.



"My intentions are to continue to fight for this team and do as well as we possibly can. That hasn't changed. I have a contract until next summer.



"I'm a little angry this has been said."



Hughton also acknowledged that Southampton were simply the better side.



He added: "They were better than us in first half, period. They had one good (early) chance and scored, but we needed to do more. On the balance of play they were better.



"We needed to get and keep the ball better than we did. In the end we conceded three poor goals – last with a slip from Alex (Tettey), but we conceded three goals and they gave us a mountain to climb.



"We pulled two goals back and showed great desire towards the end, but it just wasn't enough. We almost got a draw which wouldn't have been deserved."