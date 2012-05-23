Angry Lambert planning ahead with Norwich

Lambert has been heavily linked with the vacant Aston Villa role, following the dismissal of Alex McLeish in the wake of a disappointing campaign.

The Canaries manager was in no mood to discuss his future on Tuesday night and, after refusing to answer questions regarding the future of striker Grant Holt, the 42-year-old reacted angrily when pressed about reports tipping him for the Villa Park post.

"You must be winding me up. You are asking me some negative things and this is about [the testimonial match for] Adam Drury," he said on Sky Sports News.

"I am delighted I am at Norwich if that is what you are asking me. I have never said I wanted away, and people jump to conclusions."

Lambert is already planning for the summer ahead with Norwich and has identified a number of players he believes can strengthen the squad during the transfer window.

"I am trying to prepare Norwich for next season the best I can," he added.

"Ian [Culverhouse, assistant manager] and I have had a chat and we have got players in mind that we would like to bring to the football club.

"Hopefully we will get those lads in and keep progressing the club."