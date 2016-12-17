Angry Mazzarri fumes at Watford display

Watford head coach Walter Mazzarri was angered by his side's display in the 1-0 defeat to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Nordin Amrabat was denied a brilliant opener for Watford inside two minutes by an excellent save from Jordan Pickford, while Daryl Janmaat and Odion Ighalo were also thwarted by the goalkeeper as they failed to cancel out Patrick van Aanholt's opener.

The result left an embittered Mazzarri furious with his players for failing to secure a result, stating they only had themselves to blame for defeat.

"We did everything ourselves and I'm very angry. We missed many chances in the first half and we gave them the goal easily. I'm very angry," Mazzarri is quoted as saying by BBC sport, via an interpreter.

"Sometimes you make mistakes but it's only our fault. We should have scored and we didn't. I've spoken with the guys, they know what they did, and we will have to sort it out.

"I'm concerned by the way we play. I was happy with the performance, but if we don't take our chances, we won't get anywhere."

David Moyes admitted Sunderland were not at their best but was pleased they managed to move off the foot of the Premier League table with three precious points.

"I think it was on the verge of must-win, to make sure we didn't get detached from others around us. The players stuck at it, even though it got ugly at times," he said.

"Watford had a lot of set-pieces and we tightened it up with 10 minutes to go by bringing John O'Shea on. You never know if decisions like that are going to work.

"I told the players we had to win. It wasn't a great performance but it was a winning performance which always hides a multitude of sins."