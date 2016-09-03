Anichebe wants to learn from Defoe

Victor Anichebe says he wants to learn from Jermain Defoe, whose presence at Sunderland was one of the striker's main reasons for joining the club.

The former Everton and West Brom forward penned a one-year deal for David Moyes' side on Friday, becoming Sunderland's ninth arrival under the Scot.

Defoe remains one of the Premier League's most reliable goalscorers and Anichebe said he wants to soak up knowledge from the former England international.

"I was speaking to JD before; everyone knows he's such a great player," Anichebe told the Sunderland website.

"We played against Sunderland last season and I was watching from the side, just watching Defoe, his movement.

"He is so strong for a small guy and you know when he gets a chance he's either going to hit the target or score.

"I told him that he's one of the reasons I came here because I feel I can learn a lot from him.”

Anichebe's career has stalled in recent years, with the striker failing to score a single goal last season, but the Nigeria international feels he can still develop.

"Even though I'm 28, you can always learn, there's always time for that," Anichebe said.

"That's what I'm coming here for and I will give my all because I know what a great opportunity I have here.

"I will try to help the football club as much as I can."