Liverpool hold talks with Victor Osimhen after rejection bombshell: report

Liverpool’s search for a new centre forward continues, with Victor Osimhen in talks with the Reds.

With Darwin Nunez and now perhaps Luis Diaz leaving Liverpool, Arne Slot’s men have tentatively been linked with a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, although that now looks unlikely given his hefty price tag.

With Napoli man Victor Osimhen rejecting a huge move to Saudi Arabia just a few weeks ago, Liverpool are now said to have entered the race to sign him, with the 26-year-old ‘determined’ to play Premier League football next season.

Victor Osimhen has begun Liverpool talks as a move for another striker materialises

Arne Slot wants a “facilitator” in attack (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

After scoring 37 goals in 41 games whilst on loan at Galatasaray, the Turkish side are said to be unable to conjure up the required funds to buy Osimhen this summer. The Nigeria international has a release clause of £63 million.

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal were willing to pay said fee, but Osimhen has turned down advances from the Middle East, and now rumours over a move to Anfield have begun to intensify.

Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis will drive a hard bargain for Osimhen

According to TBR Football, Liverpool and Manchester United have now made positive talks with the Napoli striker’s representatives, with Chelsea having cooled their own interest after signing Liam Delap recently.

Osimhen’s preference has always been to move to England and it now appears as if the Merseysiders have a clear run at signing the former Lille man, with Ruben Amorim reunion with Viktor Gyokeres looking more and more likely with each passing week.

FourFourTwo understands that there are other targets for the no.9 position for Slot such as Hugo Ekitike – and with the Dutchman claiming last season that he wanted a “facilitator” in attack who could help others flourish, Osimhen may not be the style of frontman required.

The Nigerian would certainly complete a terrific summer for Slot if he does sign, however, with Bayer Leverkusen sensation Florian Wirtz seemingly now just weeks away from becoming a Liverpool player.

Osimhen has been a hit across Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Osimhen is ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, having smashed in over 150 career goals already during spells in France, Turkey and Italy.

The 26-year-old is valued at €70m by Transfermarkt.