Anigo dismisses Bielsa reports
Argentinian Marcelo Bielsa is not close to joining Marseille, according to the club's interim coach Jose Anigo.
Reports surfacing in France this week suggested that Bielsa was on the verge of signing a deal to take charge of the Ligue 1 outfit next season.
Bielsa has been out of management since departing La Liga's Athletic Bilbao last season.
But Anigo, who was appointed coach on a temporary basis after Elie Baup was relieved of his duties in December, said Marseille were still sorting their way through a list of potential candidates.
"OM need a great coach and they will have one," said Anigo, who was speaking ahead of Marseille's trip to Montpellier on Friday.
"It is something I am working on. Everyone is talking about Bielsa but I don't want to talk about it because, for me, absolutely nothing is done.
"Even if contact has been made, contact has also been made with other coaches."
Marseille have endured a disappointing domestic campaign and head to Montpellier seven points adrift of the European places in sixth position.
