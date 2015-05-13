Anita urges Newcastle to look forward

After halting a worrying losing streak, Vurnon Anita has called on relegation-threatened Newcastle United to focus on the future and not look back as the Premier League draws to a close.

Newcastle ended a run of eighth consecutive defeats with a 1-1 draw at home to West Brom on Saturday.

The result left Newcastle hovering just two points above the relegation zone with two fixtures remaining and Anita has urged John Carver and co to build on last week's draw.

"It was nice to be able to draw a line under a few things at the weekend and move on," Anita said ahead of Saturday's trip to relegated QPR.

"We stopped the losing run with a point, and that was very important. The spirit in the team was never a problem, but it should be even better now as we look forward to the final two matches against QPR and West Ham. We need to show the same fighting mentality in those games that we did against West Brom. If we do that, we will be okay.

"It's important to put the past behind us and move on. We can't keep constantly looking back and talking about things that have happened now. Finally, I thought the game against West Brom provided a bit of a bright side to what has been a difficult few weeks.

"It gave us to something to build on, and we just have to look to the future now and not get too caught up with what has happened before. We need to keep on going because we are still not where we want to be."