Antalyaspor chairman claims deals in place for Pirlo and Ronaldinho

Antalyaspor chairman Gultekin Gencer claims he has an agreement in principle to sign Andrea Pirlo and Ronaldinho.

New York City midfielder Pirlo is reported to be considering a loan move to Europe during the MLS off-season in a bid to boost his chances of representing Italy at Euro 2016.

And Gencer has suggested the former Juventus man is interested in a switch to the mid-table Super Lig side.

He told IHA: "We've had talks with Pirlo and his agent. He is willing to play for Antalyaspor."

Attracting the 36-year-old and Ronaldinho – a free agent following an aborted stint with Fluminense – to Turkey would be a major coup for Gencer, although he does have previous for claiming players are keen on joining his club having made equally ambitious statements about the Brazilian, as well as Manchester United goalkeeper Victor Valdes, previously.

He added: "We also have ongoing talks with Ronaldinho and his representatives. He is ready to come to Antalyaspor as well. We have an agreement in principle with both players. If we can find financial back-up, these deals will be finalised."

Should the moves materialise, the dup will join a squad which includes former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o.