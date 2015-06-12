Anthony leads NASL expansion club Puerto Rico FC

Carmelo Anthony is expanding into other sports, with the New York Knicks star to own new National American Soccer League (NASL) franchise Puerto Rico FC.



Backed by owner Anthony, Puerto Rico FC will compete in the NASL in 2016 following Thursday's unveiling as the league's 13th club in Bayamon.

Anthony's interest in owning a football team in Puerto Rico - where his father is from - has been well documented and it has become reality, with the expansion team to call the 12,500-seat Juan Ramon Loubriel Stadium home from next year.

"It is an honour for me to bring back soccer to Puerto Rico, my beloved island, birthplace of my father, and a special place that as you know, I carry with pride in my heart and soul," Anthony said.

"Through my foundation, I have been coming to Puerto Rico for the past six years, restoring basketball courts in underprivileged communities. Today, I come back to the island - this time with the commitment of restoring professional soccer in Puerto Rico through the NASL.

"I am committed to bring soccer to the next level in Puerto Rico.

"To the thousands of fans in Puerto Rico that have been waiting for soccer to come back, I can promise a world-class organization in a world-class league, with a strong social mission to provide kids the opportunity to participate in this growing sport."

Puerto Rico FC's unveiling comes after Miami FC - led by Paolo Maldini - were launched on May 20.