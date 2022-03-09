Anthony Martial in fitness race to face West Ham

West Ham will be wary of a familiar foe when they travel to Sevilla in the last-16 of the Europa League.

Anthony Martial, who joined the Spanish side on loan from Manchester United in January, boasts an impressive record against the Hammers with six goals and five assists.

The 26-year-old has missed Sevilla’s last three matches through injury but trained with the rest of his team-mates on Wednesday morning and has been named in the 22-man squad.

Coach Julen Lopetegui was hopeful about Martial’s availability among an injury-hit squad, saying: “We will see tomorrow if he can help us.”

Serbian midfielder Nemanja Gudelj, alongside Lopetegui at their pre-match press conference, insisted the six-time winners are not underestimating a West Ham side who have qualified for the knock-out stages for the first time.

“The team is preparing very well for the game. We feel prepared and ready,” he said.

“They are a very physical side with a clear game-plan and we are going to have to be prepared to face the game.

“It is a very strong team in one of the best leagues in the world. Everybody knows the economic strength of these sides and they are having a very good season.

“We are going to have to be very prepared, ready and alert to give everything to be able to beat West Ham.

“It is a difficult time but this club and this team have shown many times that in difficult times it is stronger. When one falls another steps up.”