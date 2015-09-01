Anthony who? Rooney had to ask who Martial was, says Schneiderlin

Morgan Schneiderlin has revealed Wayne Rooney asked him who Manchester United target Anthony Martial was as the France international's switch from Monaco to Old Trafford edged closer.

Martial was allowed to leave the France squad on Monday in order to sign a contract with United in what is expected to be the record transfer for a teenager.

But United captain Rooney had no knowledge of his prospective new team-mate until Schneiderlin gave him a crash course in the 19-year-old as they travelled home from Swansea at the weekend.

"To be honest, yesterday [Sunday] on the plane, Wayne Rooney came to speak to me and asked me who Martial was, because the English press had started to speak," he told reporters.



"I told him he's a great player with great potential, who has played some good matches with Monaco last season and the the beginning of this.



"I told him he is technical and powerful. A little like Therry Henry, even if it's the press who are making that comparison."

Discussing the reported £36million fee for Martial, Schneiderlin added: "If he wants my advice, it is to ignore it.

"The media will talk a lot and will expect him to score many goals. But he must remember his qualities and play like he knows how.

"He can't be paralysed by it. I think everything will go well."