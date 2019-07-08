Barcelona target to receive massive fine after pre-season no-show

The France international failed to turn up for the start of pre-season training on Sunday and ESPN FC sources say that the La Liga club are looking to punish the player for breaching his contract.

"Logically a disciplinary process will be opened, as Griezmann did not present himself for an official call-up with the club where he is under contract," said the source.

Griezmann announced at the end of the 2018/19 season that he was leaving the capital club.

Barcelona were widely expected to trigger the forward’s release clause once it dropped from €200 million to €120m on July 1.

But the Catalan club are yet to deposit the cash and had a request to pay the fee in instalments turned down by Atleti, who then publicly told Griezmann to join the rest of the squad for their trip to Los Angeles de San Rafael over the weekend.

The 28-year-old’s subsequent no-show has upset the Wanda Metropolitano hierarchy and they are now said to want to fine Griezmann the maximum sum allowed under the terms of his deal (around €200,000).

However, the report adds that the Frenchman is not legally obliged to join his team-mates as he is allowed 30 days off in the summer and last played a competitive match for France on June 11.

Sources have told the outlet that Barça remain confident of Griezmann’s transfer being completed this week, but Atleti remain reluctant to enter talks with Camp Nou officials over payment terms.

