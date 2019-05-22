Chelsea's huge pay-out to Antoine Conte brings total to £93m under Roman Abramovich
Antonio Conte has won the right to a £9 million pay-out as compensation for his sacking at Chelsea.
Chelsea are now racking up quite the bill for managerial compensation payments.
As this tweet by The Times shows, owner Abramovich has shelled out £92.9million on sacked managers since taking over at Stamford Bridge in 2003.
Jose Mourinho remains the highest earner of all the ex-Chelsea bosses, with combined fees of over £30 million from his two separate tenures.
Luiz Felipe Scolari and Andre Villas-Boas run close in second and third having trousered around £12-13 million each.
Rafa Benitez and Guus Hiddink were the only two bosses not to recieve pay-outs during the Abramovich era.
