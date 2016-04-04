Antonio Conte: The stats on Chelsea's new head coach

Antonio Conte becomes Roman Abramovich's 10th Chelsea head coach after signing a three-year deal to take over at Stamford Bridge.

The former Juventus coach, who becomes the fifth Italian to manage Chelsea in the Premier League era, will succeed interim boss Guus Hiddink at the end of the season.

During his playing career, Conte won Serie A five times and he has continued that success as a coach, leading Juventus to three consecutive league titles before taking over as the Italian national team manager.

Here are some of the key facts and figures from Conte's career to date, courtesy of Opta:

- Antonio Conte will be Chelsea’s fifth Italian manager after Gianluca Vialli, Claudio Ranieri, Carlo Ancelotti and Roberto Di Matteo. No other team in the Premier League has had more than one.

- He is also Roman Abramovich's 10th different full-time manager at Chelsea (Jose Mourinho and Guus Hiddink have both had two spells in charge).

- Since 1971-72, Conte is the Juventus manager with the highest win ratio in Serie A (72.8 per cent), winning 83 out 114 league games, losing only seven.

- Conte's Juventus scored in 43 consecutive games (February 2013-March 2014), which is a Serie A all-time record.

- Juventus also recorded an unbeaten run of 49 games from May 2011 to October 2012 (with Conte involved in 48 of them) – only AC Milan can boast a longer streak (58 games) in Serie A history.

- Conte won the Scudetto with Juventus in 2013-14, picking up 102 points and winning 33 games - both all-time records in a Serie A campaign.

- As a player, Conte won Serie A (5 times), Coppa Italia (1), the Italian Supercup (4), UEFA Cup (1), Champions League (1), European Supercup (1), Intercontinental Cup (1) and UEFA Intertoto Cup (1).