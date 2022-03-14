Antonio Conte’s making the right impression on Spurs players, says Harry Kane

Harry Kane insists he and his Tottenham team-mates “cannot speak highly enough” of head coach Antonio Conte.

England captain Kane, widely expected to join Manchester City last summer in his pursuit of major honours, also said that while Conte’s evolution would take time, the club had not given up on a top-four finish this season.

Kane, whose side play at Brighton on Wednesday, told Sky Sports: “It’s not a quick fix that happens overnight, it takes time and understanding.

Harry Kane, celebrates scoring his 11th league goal of the season from the penalty spot in Saturday’s defeat at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

“He (Conte) needs to talk to the club and chairman and to see what direction we need to go as a club. We can’t speak highly enough of him.”

Kane admitted his form dipped at the start of the season following last summer’s speculation, but said he is continuing to improve as a player under Conte.

“It was no time to panic or sulk,” Kane said. “It was a time to work hard and since Antonio’s come in, we’ve had a good understanding with each other. As a player, if you’re improving under a coach, that’s the most important thing.

“I definitely feel like I’m improving and the team is with Antonio. That motivates you to be even better. Hopefully we can end the season and give the top four a real go.”

It remains to be seen whether Kane will remain at the club beyond this season if a strong late challenge for a Champions League place fails to materialise.

Tottenham sit eighth in the table after Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Manchester United, six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Kane added: “Personally, you want to be in the best competitions in the world. My focus is on this year, getting top four is the most important goal for us now.

“There are 11 games left and if we can get on a run, this is more than possible. That’s all I can control and that’s all the manager can control as well. Let’s see where we end up.”