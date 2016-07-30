Anything could happen before transfer window shuts - Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane insisted he has the best squad in the world but acknowledged there still might be transfer activity before August 31.

Madrid have been linked with in-demand Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, though the European champions and LaLiga giants are reportedly set to lose out to Manchester United in the race for the France international.

At the other end of the spectrum, Madrid duo James Rodriguez and Isco are apparently facing uncertain futures before the transfer window closes.

But Zidane refused to give too much away as Madrid prepare to face Chelsea in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

"I think that we've got the best squad in the world, but we've got to prove it and that's what we're working on," Zidane said.

"Up until 31 August anything can happen. There are players who could end up going out and nothing is done and dusted.

"I'm happy with the players I've got. We're working hard and that's very important for a coach, it's the most important thing. I've got to work the talent in this squad.

"My press conferences might be a bit boring because I always say the same thing, but it's important to prepare well for the season."

While Madrid boast three-time Ballon d'Or winner and Euro 2016 champion Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale, Zidane was asked specifically about talented midfielder Marco Asensio.

Asensio, 20, starred during Madrid's 3-1 ICC loss to Paris Saint-Germain, leading to glowing praise from former Spain boss Vicente del Bosque, who labelled him "the greatest talent there is in Spain".

And as Asensio - on loan at Espanyol last season - looks to break into the first team, Zidane added: "He's happy here and he's showing that he wants to play. If he stays with us he knows what he's going to get.

"I'm delighted with how he's performing and anything could happen between now and 31 August. I'm happy with how he's playing. He's very young and I'm his coach."