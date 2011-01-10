Aqel could miss remainder of Asian Cup
DOHA - Jordan captain Hatem Aqel could miss the remainder of the Asian Cup in Qatar after injuring his knee in his side's opening 1-1 draw with three-times champions Japan.
Aqel, 32, left the field on a stretcher after going into a challenge with Japanese skipper Makoto Hasebe during the second half of the opening Group B match on Sunday and was seen leaving the stadium in a wheelchair to go for an MRI scan.
"It is not feeling good as I am in a lot of pain right now," said Aqel, who plays for Saudi Arabian club side Al Raed.
The loss would be a huge blow to Jordan's hopes, with the tall defender producing a stellar performance to keep favourites Japan at bay for most of the game before the Blue Samurai equalised in stoppage time when he was off the field.
