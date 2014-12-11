Arabian Gulf League Wrap: Al Shabab reach summit

Brazilian-born Moldova striker Henrique Luvannor netted a second-half brace in Al Shabab's 3-0 win at Al Fujairah on Monday.

Chilean midfielder Carlos Villanueva put Al Shabab ahead in the sixth minute via the penalty spot following a hand ball inside the area at the Al-Fujairah Stadium.

The visitors had to wait until the hour-mark to double their lead, Luvannor - capped four times by Moldova - heading the ball into the top corner from a set-piece.

Luvannor completed the scoring with nine minutes remaining after firing a low shot into the bottom corner of the net, despite Al Fujairah goalkeeper Ayyoub Al Marzouqi getting a fingertip to it.

Al Shabab (22 points, +nine) are now top of the top of the table, ahead of Al Wahda (22 points, +six) on goal difference.

Al Wahda were no match for Al Ain, routed 4-0 at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.

AFC Asian Champions League semi-finalists Al Ain raced out to a three-goal lead before half-time.

Diaky Ibrahim gave Al Ain a 13th-minute lead, outmuscling three defenders en route to goal.

Fares Juma made it 2-0 seven minutes later and Miroslav Stoch - on loan from Fenerbahce - put the result beyond doubt in the 39th minute.

The Slovakia international was at it again 20 minutes from time, springing the offside trap before placing the ball underneath Al Wahda keeper Ali Al Hosani.

Al Nasr moved within one point of the summit thanks to a 3-0 win at home to Emirates.

Brett Holman, Ali Al Ameri and Ibrahima Toure were on target for the home side, who notched back-to-back wins.

In other results, Al Jazira were beaten 2-1 by Al Sharjah in a match that saw both teams finish with 10 men.

Al Ahli ended a two-game losing streak, overcoming cellar-dwelling Al Ittihad Kalba 2-0.

Joan Verdu scored two penalties as 10-man Bani Yas defeated Al Dhafra 3-2 and Al Wasl edged Ajman 2-1.