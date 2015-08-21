Aranguiz to miss 'many months' after Achilles injury

Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed new signing Charles Aranguiz will miss "many" months after tearing his Achilles tendon on Thursday.

Aranguiz suffered the injury during a training session with the Bundesliga club as they prepared for this weekend's clash with Hannover.

The Chile international enjoyed huge success during the recent Copa America as he helped the home nation claim the title and his displays during the competition helped seal a move to Leverkusen.

Much was expected of the 26-year-old after signing a five-year deal on August 13, but the former Internacional midfielder – who will undergo surgery next week – will have to wait to make his competitive debut.

"We are all devastated and of course suffer along with him," said sporting director Rudi Voller.

"Charles was looking forward to his first Bundesliga game against Hannover. We will do everything so that he comes back from this serious injury as soon as possible."