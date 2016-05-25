Arbeloa: Mourinho didn't get enough recognition at Madrid

Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa has heaped praise on Jose Mourinho, claiming the Portuguese helped disrupt Pep Guardiola's La Liga dominance with Barcelona.

As Arbeloa prepares for Saturday's Champions League final with Madrid and Mourinho seemingly closes in on a move to Manchester United, the Spanish defender reflected on the latter's time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mourinho spent three seasons in the Spanish capital and guided Madrid to La Liga glory in 2011-12, ending Barca's run of three consecutive titles.

"Mourinho was very important to break the Catalans' dominance," Arbeloa said in an interview with beIN Sports.

"He has not been given enough recognition for this but if he hadn't come along, Pep Guardiola would still be winning titles in Barcelona to this day."

Arbeloa is set to leave Madrid following Saturday's final against Atletico Madrid in Milan.

And the 33-year-old also lauded current Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, adding: "He has our respect, admiration and affection."