Arbeloa: Real Madrid will believe until the last moment

Alvaro Arbeloa has vowed that Real Madrid will "believe until the last moment" that they can snatch the Liga title away from Barcelona.

Madrid will go into next weekend's final round of fixtures one point adrift of Barca and as the only team who can prevent their great rivals from retaining the trophy after a dramatic day on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid were beaten 2-1 at already-relegated Levante, meaning they drop out of the title race, while Madrid edged Valencia 3-2 and Barca thrashed Espanyol 5-0.

Madrid end their league season at Deportivo La Coruna next week, while Barca travel to Granada.

Full-back Arbeloa told Movistar Plus: "We lost two league titles in Tenerife [so it is possible for Barca to drop points]. We will believe until the last moment, just like we believed in Lisbon [in the 2014 Champions League final against Atletico]."

Arbeloa came off the bench late in his side's victory over Valencia for his final Madrid appearance at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The experienced full-back will leave the club at the end of the current campaign after seven seasons that have yielded La Liga, Champions League, Club World Cup and two Copa del Rey winner's medals.

The former Liverpool man was afforded a huge reception from the Bernabeu faithful and a warm send-off from his team-mates after the full-time whistle, and he added: "I will not retire from football. I hope to play more until I'm just an amateur.

"I will come here when I can but in Spain I cannot wear any shirt other than this.

"I have been proud to wear this shirt. It's the best thing that can happen to any player.

"Every second I've spent on this field has been the best of my life."