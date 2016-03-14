Arbeloa: These are my last months at Real Madrid

Alvaro Arbeloa has confirmed that he expects to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Former Spain right-back Arbeloa has made 236 appearances for Madrid since joining from Liverpool in 2009, but has been limited to just four outings in La Liga this term.

Dani Carvajal's return to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2013 shunted Arbeloa to second choice, while Danilo's arrival ahead of the current campaign has limited his options even further.

After playing a full 90 minutes for the first time in the league in 2015-16 at Las Palmas on Sunday, Arbeloa thanked coach Zinedine Zidane for the run-out, but confirmed he will be looking for a new club for next season.

"I am aware that these are my last few months at Real Madrid," Arbeloa told reporters. "I train very hard and if I do not play then I train even harder and even on days off.

"I appreciate the opportunity from the coach [Zidane], but I do not know where I will play next year."