Arda claims he was hacked after liking Real Madrid picture

Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan has claimed his Twitter account was hacked for a short period of time after a tweet with a picture of Real Madrid's Undecima jersey was liked from the 29-year-old's account.

Screenshots of the tweet went viral across social media, with Barcelona fans responding furiously to the incident.

Arda is adamant he was not responsible for liking the tweet, though, and has suggested his account was taken over by hackers.

"Two days ago my account was hacked for a brief period," a statement on the Turkey international's Twitter account reads.

"During that period one retweet was made and two photos were liked without my knowledge.

"I would like my statement regarding this issue to be taken into consideration. Best."

Two days ago my account was hacked for a brief period. During that period 1 RT was made and 2 photos were "liked" without my knowledge.August 12, 2016