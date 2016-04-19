Arda misses Barca training due to illness

Barcelona will assess the fitness of Arda Turan ahead of Wednesday's trip to Deportivo La Coruna after the midfielder was struck down with illness.

Arda missed training with Luis Enrique's squad on Tuesday due to gastritis and will be examined on the morning of the match.

Barcelona tweeted: "Arda Turan to be held out of training today with gastritis. His recovery time will determine his availability for tomorrow's game."

Luis Enrique's side are aiming to turn around a four-match winless run in La Liga, which leaves them top of the table only by virtue of a superior head-to-head record against Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid are a point further back.

Arda joined Barcelona from Atletico during the close season but had his debut delayed due to the Liga champions' player registration ban.

The Turkey international has two Liga goals in nine starts and five substitute appearances for the Camp Nou club.