Arfield backs Vokes to shine on Burnley return

The Wales international scored 20 league goals as Sean Dyche's men earned promotion from the Championship last season, but he has yet to feature in the top flight due to a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Burnley have struggled to find the back of the net in his absence, with just six goals in their opening 11 matches.

However, the 25-year-old has stepped up his rehabilitation in recent weeks and Arfield, who scored Burnley's opening goal of the season against Chelsea, believes he will adapt quickly to the Premier League.

"It's going to be difficult for him but he's back training in and around the boys," the midfielder told the Lancashire Telegraph.

"He's not fully getting in there and doing everything yet but his touch is back, his power's back and his pace is back, so he's nearly there.

"It's going to be hard for him to get the match fitness. That is going to take the most time.

"But once he gets that I've no doubt that he can reach the heights that he did last season.

"For him to come into the squad will be different class.

"Everyone has got the belief that he can do it."

Burnley return to league action on Saturday against Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium, aiming to build on their first win of the campaign against Hull City last time out.