Argentina apologise for Bauza's Barcelona criticism over Messi

Barcelona have received an apology from the Argentine Football Association (AFA) after Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza criticised the Spanish champions' handling of Lionel Messi.

The superstar forward was brought off during the second half of Barca's 1-1 LaLiga draw against Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Barca later confirmed that the 29-year-old is set to miss around three weeks of action with a groin strain, with Messi having suffered a similar injury during the last international break with Argentina.

Bauza took aim at Barca for requesting he be protected while on international duty, claiming coach Luis Enrique was not doing so himself.

And the AFA have now looked to smooth over the war of words, sending an apology to Camp Nou officials.

"The AFA has contacted Barca to express its apology for the comments made by the manager in relation to the injury of Leo Messi," said Barca spokesman Josep Vives.

"We want to work so that Leo Messi recuperates as quickly as possible because, as Luis Enrique said, Messi is a global ambassador for football."