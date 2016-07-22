Argentina approach Bauza to be coach

Argentina have made an approach for Sao Paulo coach Edgardo Bauza to be their next boss, the Brazilian club confirmed.

Bauza, 58, featured three times for the Argentina national team during his playing career, while he coached mostly in his homeland before joining Sao Paulo in December 2015.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is searching for a new head coach following the resignation of Gerardo Martino in July.

Sao Paulo confirmed the approach on Thursday, saying in a statement: "The coach of Sao Paulo, Edgardo Bauza, received on the afternoon of Thursday an invitation to meet with leaders of the Argentine Football Association [AFA].

"Paton [Bauza] is one of the candidates to coach the selection of their country."

Sao Paulo said they expected Bauza to continue in his role as scheduled, with his team facing Paulista in the cup on Saturday.

Bauza won league titles with Sporting Cristal in Peru and LDU Quito in Ecuador, while also winning the Copa Libertadores with the latter.

He also took out the Copa Libertadores with San Lorenzo in 2014.

The AFA has been heavily criticised since the Copa America, with the national team thrown into turmoil following the shock retirement of star Lionel Messi.