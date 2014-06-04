Argentina attackers excite coach Sabella

Sabella named a strong 23-man squad though including the fearsome strikeforce of Lionel Messi, Gonzalo Higuain, Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria.

The Group F participants, who will go up against Iran, Nigeria and Bosnia-Herzegovina in the group stages, will warm up for their June 15 opener against the Balkan nation with a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday.

Sabella said he is tantalised by the players at his disposal in the front half of the park.

"There are some great players in this team, most of all the forwards," Sabella said on Tuesday.

"Lionel Messi, Gonzalo Higuain, Sergio Aguero and Angel di Maria… with them you are enthusiastic, I can't deny that even I am.

"Every fan is excited by the prospect of watching these players when they are in form."

Messi's season at Barcelona was uncharacteristically bothered by injury, but Sabella said the three-time Ballon d'Or winner was raring to go.

"I can see that Lionel Messi is in good shape, happy and willing to work with all of us in order to have the best World Cup," he said.

Argentina are preparing to play in a World Cup finals in South America for the first time since they hosted - and won - the event in 1978.

And Sabella said there should be a mutual respect between neighbours Brazil and Argentina on the football field, should they meet.

"We know the high standard of Brazilian football but they also know the worth of Argentine football," he said.

"It's a rivalry that we will keep going on a strictly sporting level.

"As Argentines we hope that it will stay at that level, because we are brothers, the engines of Latin America. We depend on each other, to live better as people."