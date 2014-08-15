Argentina boss Martino open to Tevez recall
Gerardo Martino is prepared to end Carlos Tevez's international exile after taking over as Argentina coach.
Martino was named as Alejandro Sabella's successor on Tuesday and returns to the game following a disappointing season as Barcelona boss.
Tevez has not featured for his country since 2011 and Sabella's decision to overlook the Juventus striker prompted talk of a rift between the two.
Sabella denied falling out with Tevez and Martino revealed at his first press conference as the new manager that the slate would be wiped clean in a new era for Argentina following their World Cup final defeat to Germany last month.
"All the Argentine footballers will have the doors open to them,” Martino said.
"Tevez-Sabella? The decision was purely on football. I do not think any player has had the doors closed."
Tevez missed out on a place in Sabella's World Cup squad despite an outstanding first season in Italy, in which he scored 19 goals in 34 Serie A games as Juve retained the title.
