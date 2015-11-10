Argentina lose Tevez for Brazil and Colombia games

Argentina have confirmed Carlos Tevez will miss the World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Colombia due to a knee injury.

The Boca Juniors striker has sprained his left knee and left Gerardo Martino's squad, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced on Tuesday.

Tevez has been allowed to return to Boca to continue his recovery after he was unable to complete training, a statement added, with no reinforcement having been called up to the squad.

The news comes as a blow for Argentina, with Sergio Aguero and captain Lionel Messi already sidelined due to injury problems.

Paulo Dybala, Angel Correa and Gonzalo Higuain are the remaining recognised centre-forwards available to Martino for the matches with Brazil on Thursday and Colombia five days later.