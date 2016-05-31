Argentina not pulling out of Copa America - AFA chief

Argentina will not withdraw from the Copa America Centenario, according to the president of the country's Football Association.

There had been suggestions the Argentine Football Association (AFA) could tell the national team to return from their training base in California after the government suspended the AFA's presidential elections - which had been scheduled for June 30 - and hired two investigators to look into claims TV revenues have been misappropriated.

However, as FIFA and CONMEBOL are overseeing the investigation, the probe would not technically represent government interference.

An emergency board meeting had reportedly been called to discuss the possibility of pulling out of the Copa America.

However, AFA president Luis Segura has addressed the issue and rejected speculation over his future, telling Radio Mitre: "I will not resign and Argentina will not withdraw from the Copa America."

Argentina's opener is a rematch of last year's final with defending champions Chile on June 6 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.