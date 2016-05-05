Argentina recall Tevez for initial Copa America squad

After months in the international wilderness, Carlos Tevez has been named in Argentina's preliminary squad for the upcoming Copa America Centenario.

Tevez had found himself on the outer under coach Gerardo Martino, without an appearance since Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Paraguay in October last year.

However, the 32-year-old Boca Juniors forward - with three goals in three games in all competitions - has earned himself selection in Martino's initial 40-man squad, ahead of the premier South American tournament, which gets underway in the United States on June 3.

There were no other real surprises, with Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano named, as well as Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain and Nicolas Otamendi.

Despite being based in China with big-spending Hebei China Fortune, Ezequiel Lavezzi has also been included.

Argentina will kick-off their campaign against defending champions Chile in Group D on June 6, before facing Panama (June 10) and Bolivia (June 14).





Argentina's preliminary 40-man squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Mariano Andujar (Estudiantes La Plata), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres UANL), Agustin Marchesin (Santos Laguna), Sergio Romero (Manchester United), Geronimo Rulli (Real Sociedad)

Defenders: Milton Casco (River Plate), Martin Demichelis (Manchester City), Ramiro Funes Mori (Everton), Ezequiel Garay (Zenit), Jonathan Maidana (River Plate), Emmanuel Mas (San Lorenzo), Gabriel Mercado (River Plate), Mateo Musacchio (Villarreal), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Javier Pinola (Rosario Central), Gonzalo Rodriguez (Fiorentina), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Facundo Roncaglia (Fiorentina), Leonel Vangioni (River Plate), Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Ever Banega (Sevilla), Lucas Biglia (Lazio), Augusto Fernandez (Atletico Madrid), Matias Kranevitter (Atletico Madrid), Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Javier Pastore (Paris Saint-Germain), Roberto Pereyra (Juventus), Enzo Perez (Valencia), Guido Pizarro (Tigres UANL)

Forwards: Lautaro Acosta (Lanus), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli), Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur), Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Nicolas Gaitan (Benfica), Ezequiel Lavezzi (Hebei China Fortune), Carlos Tevez (Boca Juniors)