Argentina v Uruguay: Romero confident despite sluggish start

Sergio Romero says Argentina can take positives from their Copa America opener, despite dropping points from a winning position, as they prepare for this week's Group B clash against Uruguay.

Gerardo Martino's side threw away a two-goal lead in La Serena, as Nelson Valdez and Lucas Barrios scored in the final half hour to salvage a point and frustrate the World Cup finalists.

Argentina had led thanks to goals from Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero, with both Martino and captain Messi left frustrated by their second-half collapse.

Uruguay were also unconvincing in their opener - a 1-0 win over Jamaica - but Romero says both sides will take positives from their first Copa outings.

"Uruguay will not give away anything and although they had a tough match against Jamaica, they played their game and their style," he said.

"They also have dangerous strikers such as Cebolla [Cristian Rodriguez] and Edinson Cavani.

"On Tuesday, hopefully we can play our game and if we play like we did in the first half [against Paraguay] I think it will be alright.

"The first half against Paraguay was not good, it was excellent. Argentina had the ball, kept it on the floor and generally played the game the coach wants."

Defending champions Uruguay look on course to move into the knockout stages after Rodriguez's winner ensured them top spot in the group at the end of the first round of matches.

Jamaica had more than enough chances to take something from the game but failed to break down a stubborn defence well marshalled by the likes of Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez.

Uruguay won the most recent instalment of this famous rivalry - a 3-2 success in qualifying for the 2014 World Cup - with Tabarez backing his side to grow into the tournament.

"We will continue to work in these few days," Tabarez said on Sunday.

"We were not at our best but that's not the case just for us, not many teams arrive in their best form and it is widely expected that teams improve."

The sides meet after Paraguay take on Jamaica, with the picture of the group set to look a lot clearer after close of play on Tuesday.