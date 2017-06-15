Argentine defender admits to using needles on the opposition in Copa Argentina match

Argentine football has a history for their players turning to the dark arts in order to win a match of football. Uusually that's the classic kick-out or sneaky tweak, but Allende decided he'd have to go one step further if his fourth-division club were going to overcome Argentine giants Estudiantes.

The defender told Argentine radio station Vorterix Radio: "I had to resort to the old book, the Great Bilardo. Needles.

"We knew that we had to play dirty against them and I kept piercing the Estudiantes strikers with a needle.

"We know that top-division players don't like contact, they don't like if we waste time or if we play dirty. So that was the way to do. Football is like that. Football is for the clever.

"I promise, I killed [Juan Ferney] Otero. He will hate me but football is like that. You have to lose respect for opponents."

Estudiantes striker Otero said he told the referee what was going on, but took little interest.

He told Clarin: "Allende poked me four times, that is why I would distance myself from him. It was like a sowing needle that he had.

"I told [Estudiantes striker] Javi Toledo to be careful. Thankfully, he didn't do much damage. I told the referee several times but he didn't listen."

Sport Pacifico are said to be considering expelling the player, but they did did pull off a shock 3-2 win and advance to the round of 16.