Video: Chicago Fire's Luis Solignac scores an outrageous backheel in the US Open Cup

On a hot summer's evening in St Louis, with temperatures at 32 degrees entering kick-off, MLS outfit Chicago Fire were able to overcome their USL counterparts in the fourth round of the Open Cup on an artificial pitch at World Wide Technology Soccer Park on Wednesday evening.

Chicago's only goal came via their 26-year-old striker Solignac, who very casually turned his back to goal when Brandon Vincent's cross entered the box before unleashing a stunning backheel lob over goalkeeper Adam Grinwis to give his side the win.

Speaking post-match, St Louis coach and former US international Preki jokingly labelled the goal a fluke.

"I would say that was lucky, but that’s a credit to the guy,” he told mlssoccer.com. “I’ll give him 50 balls right now (like that), and if he scores... I’ll give him $2. That doesn’t happen too often in a game.”

Solignac called the strike "instinct".

Luck or talent, the strike was undeniably sweet.