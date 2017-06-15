Video: Romania manager Christoph Daum explodes with rage in a press conference

Daum, who has spent the majority of his managerial career in Germany and Turkey, took over the Romania head coach role in July 2016 and has won two of his eight games in charge.

Despite a poor run of results recently, Romania recorded a 3-2 victory over Copa America holders Chile on Tuesday evening. It's no secret that the 63-year-old boss had been under pressure from the Romanian press going into the match, and was asked beforehand whether he would resign from his role.

His response was fuelled by frustation as he went into a two-minute rant where he questioned if he was actually more Romanian than the journalists asking him if he would quit.

"Even if I’m telling you all the facts you are not interested..." he told the reporters. "You’re only interested about me stepping back, and suddenly I have something in my contract that they have to pay me a large compensation fee to get rid of me.

"It’s all crazy lies. Nothing is proved. With this you show your real face, sometimes you are not Romanian for me.

"This is my opinion. Sometimes I actually feel I am more Romanian than you. I am more identifying with this country, with these people, than you. You are not helpful, you are destroying it."

The win over Chile would have certainly silenced a few doubters.