Arnautovic earns another chance with Austria

The lanky 21-year-old won his first cap as a substitute against Faroe Islands two years ago but has since played only four more times for his country.

He spent most of last season warming the substitutes bench at Inter Milan, where his lax attitude angered the Italian club and coach Jose Mourinho, but has seen more action since his move to the Bundesliga club.

"On a personal level, everything is in fine and he adds a new dimension in playing terms," coach Didi Constantini was quoted as saying.

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Paul Scharner, who missed last month's 2-0 win at home to Kazakhstan, was also included in the squad.