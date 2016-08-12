Arrest warrant out for Sukur, according to Turkish state media

An arrest warrant has been issued for Turkey's leading all-time goalscorer Hakan Sukur, according to state media reports in the country.

Sukur is a known supporter of the cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of masterminding the failed coup in Turkey on July 15.

Two hundred and seventy people were killed during the coup as part of the armed forces attempted to overthrow president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and seize control.

Officials said Sukur is being sought on charges of 'membership of an armed terror group' relating to his alleged links to the Fethullahist Terrorist Organisation that Ankara claims is run by Gulen.

Gulen, who operates a network of charities and schools, has repeatedly denied any connection to the coup.

Sukur was known as the Bull of the Bosphorus for his goalscoring exploits for Turkey - he scored 51 goals in 112 appearances for the national side - as well as Galatasaray. He also had spells with Inter, Parma and Blackburn Rovers among other clubs in a nomadic career.

After retiring in 2007 he became an MP for the ruling AK party for two years from 2011 but resigned after a corruption investigation into senior government figures.