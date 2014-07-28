Arribas makes Sevilla switch from Osasuna

Arribas moves to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on a free transfer following a two-year spell with Osasuna.

The 25-year-old's contract at Osasuna, who were relegated from La Liga last term, was recently terminated, allowing Sevilla to swoop in and acquire his services.

Former Rayo Vallecano man Arribas will now join up with Sevilla at their pre-season training camp in Germany.

Arribas is the third defender to join Sevilla in the transfer window, following Nicolas Pareja and Daniel Carrico to the Andalusian club.

Sevilla start the new La Liga season with a home game against Valencia on August 23.