Arsenal's 10-man striker shortlist revealed as Premier League rivals targeted: report

Arsenal are currently in the thick of the Premier League title race as they finalise their preparations for their Easter Sunday showdown with Manchester City.

But the club are also busy away from the pitch as they prepare for what could be a busy summer transfer window.

Despite the Gunners’ recent goalscoring spree, a new striker has long been rumoured as the club’s main target when the window opens, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah the club’s only recognised conventional centre-forwards this season.

Brentford's Ivan Toney is a potential target for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of the window, sporting director Edu has reportedly drawn up a ten-man shortlist to ensure Mikel Arteta gets his man.

The Mirror have outlined this shortlist, which begins with Brentford and England frontman Ivan Toney, who has been a long-term target at the Emirates. There is reticence on Arsenal’s part here however, as the club does not want to enter a bidding war after Thomas Frank placed a £100million price tag on the 28-year-old.

Former Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres has also been named, following his red-hot start to life in Portugal with Sporting, where he has plundered 36 goals and laid on 14 assists in 39 games so far this season.

Viktor Gyokeres celebrates another goal for Sporting (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red Bull Salzburg’s forward Benjamin Sesko is also said to be one of several younger options on the list.

Get the FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Arsenal could also look to take advantage of Newcastle United’s FFP situation by moving for Alexander Isak, a player they first wanted to sign in the January 2022 window.

In-demand Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is another player who has been previously linked with the Gunners, while cheaper options include Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez and Ajax’s Brian Brobbey.

Porto’s Evanilson, who faced the Gunners in the Champions League last-16 tie this season also gets a mention, as does Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen. The final player named in the report is RB Leipzig’s Belgium international Lois Openda.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal expecting 'bidding war' for prolific striker: report

Arsenal receive thumbs-up for shock Matthijs De Ligt transfer, Bayern Munich bombshell: report



Arsenal star Declan Rice reveals conversation with Ben White to reconsiderEngland decision