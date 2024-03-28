Arsenal's 10-man striker shortlist revealed as Premier League rivals targeted: report

By Joe Mewis
published

Arsenal are intent on boosting their striker options this summer

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is targeting a new striker this summer
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is targeting a new striker this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are currently in the thick of the Premier League title race as they finalise their preparations for their Easter Sunday showdown with Manchester City.

But the club are also busy away from the pitch as they prepare for what could be a busy summer transfer window. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1