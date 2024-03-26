Arsenal star Declan Rice reveals conversation with Ben White to reconsider England decision

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice says he would love for Ben White to reconsider his decision regarding his England career.



White, 26, refused manager Gareth Southgate's invitation to play for the Three Lions during the recent international break, with the full reasoning yet to be discovered.



Rice - who is set to captain England against Belgium on Tuesday - believes there are still further conversations to be had with his Gunners team-mate.

WATCH | Why Declan Rice moved to Mikel Arteta's ever-improving Arsenal

"I think the biggest thing is it's Ben's life, it's Ben's decision. Obviously, people are going to have opinions, people are going to write stuff about it, but ultimately, he's content with his decision," Rice explained.

"We had a few days off before we came here so I'm sure Gareth and him spoke in that period. So I don't know the ins and outs of it. But all I can say is that I would love him to be here.

"Playing against him and now playing with him, seeing how he is… he is very quiet, keeps himself to himself, but when he's on the pitch, he'd do anything for his team to win.

"I think he's a really unique player because he can play three positions. In tournaments, that's so key. He can play centre-back, he can play right-back, he can play inverted full-back."

Mikel Arteta has issued his full faith in Ben White on multiple occasions."So when I get back I can have a conversation with him and see the ins and outs and see what he thinks. I would love him to come. I think Bukayo would. I think Aaron Ramsdale would. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal, who are still in the hunt for both the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League this season, will hope to count on the talents both Rice and White quite clearly possess.



Rice has admitted he is happy to leave the door open for White to return but will respect whatever decision the former Brighton man makes.



"So when I get back, I can have a conversation with him and see the ins and outs and see what he thinks. I would love him to come. I think Bukayo would. I think Aaron Ramsdale would.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I think we're all going to be on him when we get back to say... hopefully, he can change his mind, but I don't know the ins and outs of that conversation. So there's nothing much I can say on that."

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal enter negotiations for AFCON winner, in serious statement of intent: report



Arsenal target breaks silence on rumours linking him with Gunners move



Arsenal report: Sporting star heavily linked by Portuguese press to become Gunners' first summer signing