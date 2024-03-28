Arsenal expecting 'bidding war' for prolific striker: report

By Matthew Holt
published

Arsenal are looking to cash in amid a summer of potential squad movement

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta arrives for a training session on the eve of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match against FC Porto, at the Arsenal Training centre, in Shenley, in Hertfordshire, England, on March 11, 2024.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to sell a fair few players this summer (Image credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal are expecting to welcome plenty of bidders for one of their strikers.

Denmark Under-21 international Mika Biereth has spent the second half of the 23/24 season on loan with SK Sturm Graz and has ten goals to his name already in Austria.

He also spent time with Scottish Premiership side Motherwell before a second loan move followed, where he netted six in just 14 appearances.

