Arsenal expecting 'bidding war' for prolific striker: report

Arsenal are expecting to welcome plenty of bidders for one of their strikers.



Denmark Under-21 international Mika Biereth has spent the second half of the 23/24 season on loan with SK Sturm Graz and has ten goals to his name already in Austria.



He also spent time with Scottish Premiership side Motherwell before a second loan move followed, where he netted six in just 14 appearances.

With Mikel Arteta keen on bolstering his squad this summer, plans have been drawn up for a mass exodus at the Emirates Stadium.



Plenty of players are likely to be made available for transfer, with Aaron Ramsdale, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares just some of the names touted.



Another one to add to the list is Biereth, who is doing himself no end of favours by finding the net in order to bolster his market value.



According to the Evening Standard, a whole host of unnamed clubs are interested in the Dane who attracted the attention of Championship side Sheffield Wednesday earlier this year.

“It’s difficult to get into that first team at Arsenal," began Biereth, speaking to Motherwell's club channels earlier this year.



"At any of the really big clubs in the world, if they don’t have a player for a certain position they can go and spend £100m for one. So, it’s not a failure if you don’t make it at Arsenal.

"Of course, my No.1 objective is to get into their first team. But maybe I’ll get a move somewhere else, whether that’s another loan or permanent.

"Going to a level below at 20 years old wouldn’t be a massive failure. Folarin [Balogun] had to move on. He’s 22 but we played together for the Under-21s at Arsenal.

“He went to Middlesbrough, Reims and now Monaco. His rise has been really quick. He’s a great player and doing well in France.



"Do I believe I can make it at Arsenal? Of course, I have to believe. Why wouldn’t I? You always have to believe in your ability. If I played in that team, I’d score goals but it’s just about showing people that.

“Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are basically the face of Arsenal and both came through the academy. So, there’s definitely a pathway. The manager is aware that I’m here at Motherwell and what I’m doing.”

