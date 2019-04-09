Arsenal and Tottenham on high alert as target says 'it's time' for a move

The Gunners, whose defensive problems have been an issue for years, are looking for a new left-back as an ageing Nacho Monreal’s future remains unclear.

Ajax's Argentina international Tagliafico believes the time has come to make a new move in his career, according to the Mirror.

“I think in the summer it could be a natural time to take the step,” Tagliafico said.

“When you are a child, the target is to come to Europe and play in a top league like the Premier League. I came to Ajax because of the philosophy, the style of football and the club.”

The Argentine has played a crucial role in Ajax’s impressive season in which they are still fighting for a treble, and at 26 he’s entering the prime years of his career.

Tagliafico has also been linked with Tottenham, who are hoping to upgrade one of Ben Davies or Danny Rose this summer.

READ MORE…

RANKED Every team left in the Champions League by how likely they are to win it

LIST The 15 best players ever to be relegated from the Premier League