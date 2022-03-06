Wonder goals propel Arsenal past Watford and into Premier League top four
By Richard Martin published
Mikel Arteta's side rode out the storm to move above Manchester United in fourth place
Arsenal held off a late charge from Watford to climb into the top four of the Premier League on an afternoon of wonder goals.
Martin Odegaard set the tone at Vicarage Road by finishing off a flowing team move but Cucho Hernandez quickly responded with a phenomenal bicycle kick.
Bukayo Saka restored Arsenal's advantage on the half-hour mark after playing a one-two with Alexandre Lacazette.
A stunning curler from Gabriel Martinelli after the break looked to have sealed the win for Arsenal but a late strike from Moussa Sissoko ensured a tense finish.
Mikel Arteta's side rode out the storm to move above Manchester United in fourth place and they have two games in hand on the Red Devils.
Richard Martin is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. He spent 10 years in Spain as a football correspondent and has attended over 600 games across 16 countries, his favourite being Argentina. He has also worked for Reuters, The Telegraph, The Daily Mail, The Times and AS.
