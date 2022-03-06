Wonder goals propel Arsenal past Watford and into Premier League top four

Arsenal held off a late charge from Watford to climb into the top four of the Premier League on an afternoon of wonder goals.

Martin Odegaard set the tone at Vicarage Road by finishing off a flowing team move but Cucho Hernandez quickly responded with a phenomenal bicycle kick.

Bukayo Saka restored Arsenal's advantage on the half-hour mark after playing a one-two with Alexandre Lacazette.

A stunning curler from Gabriel Martinelli after the break looked to have sealed the win for Arsenal but a late strike from Moussa Sissoko ensured a tense finish.

Mikel Arteta's side rode out the storm to move above Manchester United in fourth place and they have two games in hand on the Red Devils.