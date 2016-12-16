Arsenal can afford Sanchez and Ozil pay rises - Wenger

Arsene Wenger is confident Arsenal can provide Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil with sufficient finances as contract talks with the pair go on.

Both Sanchez and Ozil's current deals expire at the end of next season, with the Chilean linked with big-money moves to Manchester City and the Chinese Super League.

Wenger insists he is in no rush to push through talks with either player, but is adamant Arsenal can provide them with everything they would want to stay and has no concerns about the pair dropping form as their futures become less certain.

He said: "I feel today that we can give financial satisfaction and support ambition and values that make them happy.

"Before the financial gap was too big to keep our players and we could not compete, we had to sell players.

"These players have 18 months [left on their] contract and I don't see why there's urgency to have questions.

"Maybe you lack a bit of creativity in newspapers and always come up with same subject but I don't know why this comes up in every press conference."