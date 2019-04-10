Arsenal given boost in hopes to sign young PSG star after contract talks break down

Arsenal are on high-alert after a top transfer target reportedly rejected a contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain.

Gunners boss Unai Emery is well aware of Christopher Nkunku’s talents, having managed him at the Parc des Princes, and is keen to bring the 21-year-old to north London.

The midfielder is apparently frustrated at his lack of playing time at PSG, and Arsenal will hope that the latest news eases a transfer in the summer.

Nkunku has played 26 times this season, but has spent considerable periods out of the side, and is said to have a frosty relationship with coach Thomas Tuchel. Now, reports The Sun, he has pushed back against the prospect of prolonging his stay in the French capital.

Arsenal attempted to sign Nkunku in January and could expect to spend at least £30 million if they renew their interest at the end of the season.

