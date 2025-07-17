Arsenal women have confirmed a world record deal for a new forward.

The Gunners, fresh off the back of an incredible Champions League win, have wasted no time this summer strengthening their squad.

Deals for Chloe Kelly and Taylor Hinds on free transfers have already been completed and now they have smashed the record transfer for a women's player to add to their forward line.

Arsenal confirm world-record transfer for new forward

Naomi Girma of Chelsea has seen her record broken (Image credit: Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

The previous record belonged to Chelsea and Naomi Girma after her £900,000 transfer to the English side in January 2025.

The Gunners have now broken that, making Olivia Smith the first ever £1 million transfer in women's football.

Olivia Smith, the first £1 million transfer in women's football (Image credit: Getty Images)

Smith, who is just 20 years old, joins from rival WSL club Liverpool where she scored seven goals in 20 appearances last season.

At just 15, she earned her first cap for Canada, and has since represented her nationla side at the 2023 World Cup and 2024 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Smith told the Arsenal website: "It’s a privilege and an honour to sign for Arsenal. It’s my dream to compete for the biggest titles here in England and in Europe and I’m excited to get started and contribute to doing that here with Arsenal.

"The atmosphere the supporters create at Emirates Stadium is incredible and I can’t wait to have that behind me now.”

Smith will link back up with Hinds, who was her captain at Liverpool for the past season.

It represents a huge blow for the Merseyside club, with Smith scoring seven of their 22 league goals last season.

Arsenal, who finished second last season and have not won the WLS for 2019 will be hoping Smith can help bridge the gap to Chelsea, who have won six titles in a row.