Manchester United looking to sign Brighton star - to upgrade on player they bought recently: report

Manchester United are already looking to upgrade a player they've only bought recently.

Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon are the only two notable arrivals at Old Trafford as they undergo a transformational summer.

The former comes with more pedigree having impressed for Wolves over the past 18 months, while Leon is viewed as an option for the future being just 18 years old and having played less than 40 first-team games in his career.

Manchester United already looking to improve in the left-back area

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have solid depth in the left-back position, having only signed Patrick Dorgu in January, too.

But despite the options available there, Ruben Amorim apparently wants another upgrade for his system.

Patrick Dorgu poses with a Manchester United shirt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Fichajes believes that Man United are targeting Brighton's Ecuadorian defender Pervis Estupinan.

Brighton, who have just brought in Maxim De Cuyper from Club Brugge, would be willing to let Estupinan leave, given that he has just a year left on his contract.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It is unclear whether the Ecuadorian international would want to leave, and a suitable financial offer would need to be made to Brighton to allow them to sanction the sale.

Given Shaw and Malacia's injury record, Dorgu and Leon's inexperience, it may make sense to bring in a reliable option, but it feels unlikely all five would remain at the club for the coming season.

Pervis Estupinan of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring (Image credit: Getty Images)

A move for Estupinan would also represent how dire Manchester United's recruitment has been in the past few years.

Shaw's ability is not in doubt, but they have been waiting for him to prove his availability for years without ever really signing any real competition. Should they sign Estupinan for even his market value, it would represent over €60 million spent on left sided defenders in 2025 alone.