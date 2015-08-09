Arsenal deny Giroud was knocked unconscious

Arsenal have dismissed suggestions that Olivier Giroud was knocked unconscious during Sunday's Premier League opener with West Ham.

The France striker clashed heads with James Tomkins 16 minutes from time at the Emirates Stadium, sparking fears of having sustained a serious injury as he laid motionless on his back before team-mate Nacho Monreal and a cluster of players helped to roll him on to his side.

Giroud and Tomkins eventually got back to their feet after receiving treatment and both players managed to finish the match, which ended 2-0 to West Ham.

Arsenal posted via Twitter: "Update on Olivier Giroud: contrary to some reports, he was not unconscious at any point after collision today and has returned home as usual."